Cheryl Ann Delmont Cheryl, 72, of Gladstone, MO passed away peacefully at her home on February 23, 2019. Cheryl was born January 16, 1947 to Allen and Zula B. Crowley in Kansas City, MO. A graduate of 1965 from Lathrop High School and attended Northwest Missouri State earning a degree in Elementary Education. She taught 6th grade with in the North Kansas City School District. On August 22, 1970, she married Larry A. Delmont and together they enjoyed 48 years in the Gladstone area. She with Larry were members of the Lathrop Car Club where she was the secretary. Cheryl was instrumental in gathering and organizing the Lathrop Museum on the Old Fair Grounds. Cheryl was also a member of the Vintage Motor Car Club of America and Horseless Carriage Club. Cheryl was an avid gardener, into genealogy, and cross stitch. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Larry; sister, Barbara (Frank) Rossi; her brother, Ed (Beth) Crowley; nephews, Bret (Amanda) Crowley, Paul (Nan) Schooling, Trent Delmont, and Jim Delmont; nieces, Amanda (Aaron) Wood, Debbie Schooling, Susan (Jay) McClelland; great nieces and nephews, MaKenley, Myla, Mason, and Landyn B.; and many extended family. A Celebration of Life will be 2 PM Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at White Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Best Friends Animal Society or St. Lukes Hospice.

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2019