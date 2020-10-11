1/
Cheryl Lewis
Cheryl Lewis
October 2, 2020
Grandview, Missouri - Cheryl Jean Lewis, 73, passed away Oct. 2, 2020. Virtual Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to Wayside Waifs.
Cheryl was a lifelong Kansas City resident. She worked as an accountant for the Salvation Army for over 20 years. Cheryl was a member of St. Matthews Presbyterian Church until their closing. She was very devoted to her cat, Baby. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and her previous husband, Jim. Survivors include her son, Jim Lewis and many extended family members and friends.



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McGilley & George Funeral Home and Cremation Services
12913 Grandview Road
Grandview, MO 64030
8169660250
