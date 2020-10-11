Cheryl Lewis

Cheryl LewisOctober 2, 2020Grandview, Missouri - Cheryl Jean Lewis, 73, passed away Oct. 2, 2020. Virtual Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to Wayside Waifs.Cheryl was a lifelong Kansas City resident. She worked as an accountant for the Salvation Army for over 20 years. Cheryl was a member of St. Matthews Presbyterian Church until their closing. She was very devoted to her cat, Baby. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and her previous husband, Jim. Survivors include her son, Jim Lewis and many extended family members and friends.