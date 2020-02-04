Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Cheryl Lyn (Shepherd) Sayler

Cheryl Lyn (Shepherd) Sayler Obituary
Cheryl Lyn (Shepherd) Sayler Cheryl Lyn (Shepherd) Sayler, 74, Topeka, KS, passed peacefully Tuesday, January 28th surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her husband Donald A. Sayler, daughters Amy O'Hara (Michael), Arin Clendening (Brent) and grandchildren Molly, Brady, Casey O'Hara and Ava Clendening. Her Celebration of Life will be held on February 9th at the Cyrus Hotel from 2-4. For full obituary, visit: www.midwestcremationsociety.com/obituaries/
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 4, 2020
