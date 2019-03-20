Chester George "Chef" Braet Chester "Chet" G. Braet, 73, of Bonner Springs, KS passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at the Amos Family Funeral Home, where a rosary will be prayed at 4 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 25 th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Chet was born June 22, 1945 to the late George and Genevieve Braet in Kansas City, KS. Chet graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1963. Chet married Mary Mellott on April 28, 1967. Chet looked forward to spending time with his family on vacation and family gatherings. He was a member of St. Joseph Parish and attended mass at Holy Angels Catholic Church. Chet worked for Hallmark Cards for over 44 years before his retirement. He was an avid golfer. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary; a daughter, Stephanie Thomas; two sisters, JoAnne Braet; Marjorie Griffith; three grandchildren, Sierah Braet; Alyssa Thomas and Cavin Thomas. He was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Helmandollar. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary