Chester Lee Edwards Chester Edwards was born Sept. 25, 1921 on the family farm north of Oregon. His parents were Everett and Tillie (Ciepowowski) Edwards. He attended Lincoln grade school, two years at Oregon High School, and was graduated in 1939 from Mound City High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in aeronautical engineering from Park College in St. Louis, Missouri. During World War II he was hired by Curtiss-Wright airplane manufactures in St. Louis to design airplanes for the war effort. After World War II he took a position with Trans World Airlines and held the following licenses: Airline Transport Pilot, Ground Instructor, Flight Instructor, Flight Engineer, Mechanic, Airplane Multiengine Land, Boeing 727, Commercial and Private Airplane and Reciprocating Engine Powered Turbo Jet. During his 24-year tenure with TWA he was also a private pilot for the owner, Howard Hughes, and was selected to groom an airplane for an around the world trip. Mr. Edwards passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 97 at the Oregon Care Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 43 years, Helen Marie Whelan. Survivors include his second wife of 32 years, Peggy Ann (Bush) Edwards; a daughter, Mary Catherine (Edwards) Adams, and two great grandchildren, Sophia Adams and Dominic Adams. Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, 11:00 am, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Forest City, Mo. Family visitation: Sunday, 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Mo., and also one hour prior to services, at the church. Interment: Forest City Cemetery, Forest City, Mo. Memorials: St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary