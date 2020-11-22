1/
Chester James Bor
1962 - 2020
Chester James Bor
June 19, 1962 - August 4, 2020
Liberty, Missouri - Chester James Bor passed away on August 4, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, brother and uncle. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. Some of Chesters' lifetime accomplishments included: Eagle Scout, Troop 504 of La Canada, CA, graduate of UCLA, and Captain in the U.S. Army. He had a life long career in transportation and was employed at WHC Worldwide in Kansas City, Many thanks to family and friends for your kind support and caring thoughts and prayers.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Kansas and Missouri
5561 Northwest Barry Road
Kansas City, MO 64154
816-822-9888
