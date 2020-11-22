Chester James Bor

June 19, 1962 - August 4, 2020

Liberty, Missouri - Chester James Bor passed away on August 4, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, brother and uncle. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. Some of Chesters' lifetime accomplishments included: Eagle Scout, Troop 504 of La Canada, CA, graduate of UCLA, and Captain in the U.S. Army. He had a life long career in transportation and was employed at WHC Worldwide in Kansas City, Many thanks to family and friends for your kind support and caring thoughts and prayers.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store