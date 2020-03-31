|
Chitra Dinakar Our beloved Chitra Dinakar, 54, passed away on March 27, 2020 after a relentless battle with cancer. She was a sparkling bundle of energy and intellect with a vivacious spirit. She was a remarkable mother, wife, friend, and an exceptional physician. She worked at Children's Mercy Hospital, Kansas City for several years and more recently at Stanford University. She leaves behind a legacy of award winning contributions in allergy and immunology, which left a lasting impact on patients and physicians alike. A talented athlete, she was a frequent medalist at the KC Corporate Challenge. Her light continues to shine bright in her sons Akshay and Bhavish. Her husband, siblings, parents, and friends take pride in her short but spectacular life. Private funeral services on Tuesday March 31, 2020 at Alameda Family Funeral and Cremation, 12341 Saratoga Sunnyvale Rd, Saratoga, CA 95070.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2020