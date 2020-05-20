Chris Stapf
Chris Stapf Chris Stapf, 62, Overland Park, KS passed away May 13 th , 2020 at home. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Atonement Lutheran Church in Overland Park. Memorial contributions in memory of Chris may be given to the church. Chris was born October 23, 1957 in Birmingham, AL. He worked for Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional for many years. Chris enjoyed watching games of his Royals, Jayhawks, and Chiefs. He also enjoyed reading and listening to music. Chris is survived by his parents: George and Mary Ann, and his brothers: Greg and Tom. For future service date and times of the memorial service, or to leave condolences for the family please go to www.johnsoncountychapel.com


Published in Kansas City Star on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
