Christian Lowry 1981-2020 Christian Lowry, 39, KC, KS, died 9/8/20. Cremation. Service later. Survivors father Keith Lowry; brothers Matt and Christopher Lowry; and sister Challa Lowry. Arr: Dengel & Son



