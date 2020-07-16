1/1
Christina Anne Meixueiro Ferguson
Christina Anne Meixueiro Ferguson Christina, born March 22, 1980 in Kansas City, MO, was called home by the Lord on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Diels, Jr.; brother, Nathaniel Davis; and grandfather, Fausto Meixueiro, Sr. Christina is survived by her three sons: Christian Talley, Sebastian Osburn and Keegan Bramble; granddaughter, Caroline Talley; loving friend and mother figure, Janet Vink of Blue Springs, MO; grandmother Angie Cole; father, Fausto Meixueiro, Jr. of Kansas City, MO; mother, Beth Lawrence of St. Joseph, MO; sister, Kourtney Krause; brother, Chris Krause and a host of aunts, uncles and many cousins. Christina will be remembered for the good things she carried through her short life. She enjoyed attending church, Bible studies and special events with her sons at Midtown Baptist Church. She loved taking her family to her grandmother Angie's any chance she could and spending the afternoon together watching movies. She loved her first granddaughter, Caroline, very much and was very proud of Christian to create such a beautiful human being. She loved and very much appreciated Janet Vink for all she has done for her and her sons, keeping them sheltered and safe. She loved and appreciated her big family for all that they have done for her throughout her life. Christina had a witty sense of humor and a smile that would brighten up the room. Christina will surely be missed by all who knew her. It is comforting to know she is in peace and safe residing in God's Kingdom. A private family service will be held.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
