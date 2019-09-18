|
|
Christina Lorenza Margo Christina Lorenza Margo, 70-years old, passed away on September 3, 2019 at Lee's Summit Medical Center. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Albert J. Margo, Sr., her son William O Brown Jr. of Williamsburg, KS, her daughter, Crystal A. Roberts of Lee's Summit, MO, and her son, Albert J. Margo, Jr of Raymore, MO. Christina had three grandsons, and three granddaughters. Services were held at Mrs. J.W. Jones Memorial Chapel on September 6, 2019 for family.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019