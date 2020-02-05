|
Christina Marie Dawn Towne In Loving Remembrance of Christina Marie Dawn Towne 10/29/1992 1/28/2020 Survived by son Logan (5 years), daughter Riley (7 months), parents Kim & Jason, brothers Benjamin, David, Zackariaj, Michael, JJ, Gabriel, sisters Meg, Hannah, Debra, Hadassah. Memorial service being held at High Blue Wellness Center-Belton Community Center on Sunday, 2/9/2020 from 2pm 6pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to a college fund/trust for her children will be appreciated.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2020