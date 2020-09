Or Copy this URL to Share

Christine A. Rosner Christine A. Rosner, 67, Paola, KS, died 9/16/2020. Cremation, memorial service at a later date. Survived by husband Bobby. Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.



