Christine Ann Weiss Christine "Chris" Ann Weiss, 64, passed away peacefully at her home in Overland Park, Ks on Friday January 17th, 2020 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by her family. Chris was born December 5th, 1955 to Robert and Geneva Parent in Cambridge, NY. She graduated from Schuylerville HS in 1975 and later moved to Los Angeles, CA where she began a 34-year career with Farmers Insurance Group in November 1977. She accepted a transfer to Columbus, Ohio in February 1981 where she met her husband Dick Weiss. The couple were married on May 19th, 1984. When the Ohio office closed, the family transferred to Baltimore, Maryland for four and half years and transferred again when that office closed to Overland Park, Ks. The couple both retired in April 2011. Chris enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved camping and had many fond memories of social gatherings around a campfire at Berkshire Lake Campgrounds in Galena, Ohio. She was always the life of a party and had a way of bringing people together. Chris was free spirited and is remembered for her humor. Chris is survived by her husband Dick Weiss of Overland Park, Son Jason of Belton, Mo and Daughter Brooke of Grandview, Mo. Granddaughter Scarlette Weiss of Belton, Mo. She is also survived by her mother, Geneva Parent of Greenwich, NY and sisters Maxine DeGarmo of Schuylerville, NY and Denise Fitzgerald of Buffalo, NY and brother Bruce Parent of Schuylerville, NY. She is preceded in death by a sister Barbara Parent. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on February 22, 2020 at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Ks. Visitation will be from 2 - 3 PM. The service will follow at 3 PM. Memorial services will also be held in Columbus, Ohio and Schuylerville, NY at a future dates to be determined later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the . Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 26, 2020