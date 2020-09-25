1/1
Christine Lane
1941 - 2020
Christine Lane
September 13, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Born August 26, 1941 to Warren G. Moe and Agnes (Groves) Moe in Buffalo, NY. Passed away September 13, 2020 in Slayton, MN Hospice house. She was raised most of her younger life in Arlington, VA., and her teen years in Hamilton, NY.
She married David L. Lane January 24, 1958 to whom she was married for thirty seven years. David chose as a career, a life in the National Park Service, where Chris became a VIP in the National Park Service assisting in guided tours, search and rescue, public information, and various other activities in Buck Island Reef National Monument, Everglades National Park, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Pipestone National Monument, and Wilson's Creek National Battlefield, standing by her husband's side throughout his career as they raised four children. Christine loved to knit and blanketed her large family with scarves and Afghans. She was the family genealogist and historian for much of her life. She was a writer of family memories and memoir's preserving that family history. She loved nature and was an avid bird watcher. She held her North Carolina Real-estate license and was employed as a Para Educator by the Desoto, KS. School District for thirteen years, taking joy in the children there. She had a ready smile for all who knew her and always walked on the sunny side of the street. She is survived by daughter Janeen Lane Hansen (Dale), Pipestone, MN., daughter Tamara Lane Hein (Rick Reese), Woodstock, MN., son Stephen L. Lane (Penne), Argyle, TX., daughter Katherine Lane Hinz (Jim), Frisco, TX., Five grandsons: Douglas Lane, Eric Lane, Alex Lane, John Lane, Richard Cunningham, one granddaughter: Allison Hein, and five great granddaughters. Siblings: sisters, Carol Locke, Linnea Ash, Katherine McKinney, and brother, Warren Moe and many cherished family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, David L. Lane, sister Sonja Lee, as well as her parents and granddaughter Melissa Jane Cunningham. Christine will be buried at Woodlawn Cemetery, Hamilton, NY. Service to be held at a later date in 2021.


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 25, 2020.
