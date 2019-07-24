Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
Christine Lieb Christine E. Lieb, 52, passed peacefully surrounded by family at St. Luke's Hospice House on July 21, 2019. Memorial visitation is 5-8 PM Thursday, August 1st at the McGilley Antioch Chapel. Memorial services are 1:00 PM Friday, August 2nd also at the McGilley Antioch Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to St. Luke's Hospice House. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019
