|
|
Christine Lieb Christine E. Lieb, 52, passed peacefully surrounded by family at St. Luke's Hospice House on July 21, 2019. Memorial visitation is 5-8 PM Thursday, August 1st at the McGilley Antioch Chapel. Memorial services are 1:00 PM Friday, August 2nd also at the McGilley Antioch Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to St. Luke's Hospice House. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019