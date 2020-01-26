|
Christine Pettus ChristinePettuswas born in Loigne'-sur-Mayenne, France, on March 13, 1924, to Raoul and JosephineChapron. She grew up in France.During World War II she met EmmettPettus, a Captain in the Army Air Corps, who was assigned to the small village where she resided. They were married in November 1945. Being the wife of a career Air Force Officer they lived on many military bases during Emmett's 25 year military career. They had 6 children. Christine was preceded in death by her husband [Emmett], her two brothers [Roger & Claude], & her grandson [David Croker]. Christine worked 20 years at Hallmark. After she retired from Hallmark, she became a volunteer at Seton Center for 30 years. She was a member of St. Thomas More Parish who honored her with the BillWarisService Award for her dedicated service to the poor. She loved to travel & go on cruises. She especially loved returning to France to visit her family. She is survived by her sister[Paulette Delisle]; her 6 children: Sylvia Croker[Patrick], Gary Pettus[Barb], Philip Pettus, Claudia Allred, Ralph Pettus, & Mark Pettus[Carol]; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, & many nieces & nephews. As a family we mourn her passing. We will miss her beautiful French accent & her stories of World War ll. We would like to thank all of the staff and nurses at both Villa Ventura and the Hospice House of Kansas City for their kind and loving care of our Mom. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Seton Center, 2816 E. 23rd, KCMO 64127 or the RJ Children's Haven, PO Box 3295, Independence, MO 64055. The celebration of Christine's life will be a private service & burial.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 26, 2020