Christopher Axon Christopher Axon, 34, passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on September 13th. Chris was born on June 1, 1985 in Overland Park, KS to Phyllis Barnett and Doug Axon. He graduated from Lee's Summit North HS in 2003.Christopher is preceded in death by grandparents James and Janice Barnett and Harold and Kathryn Axon.Chris is survived by his parents and his brother Matthew, wife Danielle and their son John of Pittsburgh, PA. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 11 am at White Chapel Funeral Home. Chris expressed the desire that all who attend wear their KC Chiefs attire. www.dwnwhitechapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019