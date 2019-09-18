Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
(816) 452-8419
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Axon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Axon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Axon Obituary
Christopher Axon Christopher Axon, 34, passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on September 13th. Chris was born on June 1, 1985 in Overland Park, KS to Phyllis Barnett and Doug Axon. He graduated from Lee's Summit North HS in 2003.Christopher is preceded in death by grandparents James and Janice Barnett and Harold and Kathryn Axon.Chris is survived by his parents and his brother Matthew, wife Danielle and their son John of Pittsburgh, PA. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 11 am at White Chapel Funeral Home. Chris expressed the desire that all who attend wear their KC Chiefs attire. www.dwnwhitechapel.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now