|
|
Christopher Banister Christopher Andrew Banister, 35, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father John Banister and grandfather Ray Banister. He is survived by his wife Alicia Banister, 2 daughters Savannah and Cheyenne Banister, 1 son Erik Weatherread, 1 step son Ryan Southern, his mother Beth Banister, 2 brothers Charles Lutz and Louis Lamoreux, grandmother Susan Meere, 2 aunts Kathleen Williams and Laurel Chapman, 2 uncles Andrew Ulanowski and Pauli Frey and his cousins James Chapman, Nicholas Chapman, Andrea Ulanowski and many other cousins. A visitation will be held on Thursday February 7, from 12PM-1PM, with a memorial service at 1PM, at New Story Church 5500 Woodend Ave Kansas City, Kansas
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2019