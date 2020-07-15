Christopher "Blake" Fitzgerald July 3, 1970-July 12, 2020 Tragically Saturday night Blake was taken from this world when he was riding his bike on 40 hwy and was hit by a car. He was preceded in death by his mother Kathlyn B. Fitzgerald whom I'm sure was his personal escort to heaven, he missed her terribly. He was "officially" pronounced gone from this world at 1:15pm on Sunday. He was an organ donor so there will be many parts of him that will live on to help others enjoy life to the fullest. Please don't take life or loved ones for granted. Due to COVID 19 there will not be a funeral service. He will be cremated and a small family celebration will take place at a later, safer date. He leaves behind his father Joseph Herman Fitzgerald Sr., a son Christopher Blake Jr. (CJ), a brother Joseph Fitzgerald, sister Robin Meserve, their spouses and many many others that loved him. If you wish to honor him please donate to the Welcome House @ 1414 E 27th St. KCMO 64108 (816) 472-0760.



