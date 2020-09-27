1/1
Christopher Conrad Boyd
1965 - 2020
Christopher Conrad Boyd
September 13, 2020
North Kansas City, Missouri - Christopher Conrad Boyd passed away in the early hours Sunday, September 13th, he never fully recovered from surgery of seven years ago. He was born June 30th, 1965, the youngest of seven children. The first time his sisters saw him they nick-named him "Boo" and that became his pet name for all his 55 years. Chris grew up in south Kansas City attending St. Elizabeth School and joining his brother Joe for four years at Wentworth Military Academy. After graduating in 1983 he was employed at Atlas Moving & Storage with his brothers Steve and Joe.
In 1992, Chris moved to St. Joseph, Missouri and helped restore his parents 1879 house. His brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews frequently visited making the house a happy place to stay.
Chris enjoyed fishing, camping, and canoe river trips. He loved his truck "Big Brown" and dog "Puppy." He was an avid reader having his own library with books on the Civil War, French and Russian Wars, Napoleon, sea battles, and ships. The walls in his room were covered with maps and sea charts. He enjoyed building replicas of old forts and ship models. Chris had a talent for architectural drafting and cartography.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert and one brother, Stephen. He leaves his mother, Jane; three sisters, Renee, Denise, and Monica; two brothers, Robert and Joseph; along with three dear sisters-in-law, Kerry, Marsha, and Terri; and eleven nieces and nephews, all loving "Uncle Boo." His brother Joe, being only a year older, was a lifetime companion and "his brother's keeper."
A light from our household is gone, a voice we loved is stilled, a place is vacant in our home and hearts, that never will be filled. May our loved one rest in peace.


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
