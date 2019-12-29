Kansas City Star Obituaries
Christopher Elley Obituary
Christopher Elley Christopher Elley, 52, of Liberty, MO passed away December 25, 2019 in North Kansas City, MO. A visitation will be held from 1-2:00 p.m. followed by a 2:00 p.m. service on Friday, January 3, 2020. Contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation. Christopher was born August 23, 1967 in Kansas City, MO to William and Bridget (Leonard) Elley. He grew up in the Parkville, MO area, and graduated from Park Hill High School in 1985 and from Southwest Missouri State in 1989. He was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Christopher last worked in the Material Handling and Automation Industry as a Regional Manager for Dorner Manufacturing. He was preceded in death by his father, William "Bill" Elley. Chris is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Mary Angela "Angie" Elley; his children, Ty Christopher Elley and Andrea Nichole Elley, both of Kansas City, MO; step children, Devin Osbern and Tyler Osbern, both of Kansas City, MO; mother, Bridget Elley of Buckner, MO; siblings, Bret Elley (Alison), Ryan Elley (Jaime); and his nieces and nephews, Austin, Meghan, Luke, Claire and William Elley. Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Buckner Chapel 816-650-5555)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 29, 2019
