|
|
Christopher Brett Garcia Christopher Garcia, 32, passed away Feb. 10, 2019. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Sunday, Feb. 17 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am Monday, Feb. 18 at the church. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the Garcia Benefit Fund, c/o Public Safety Credit Union, P.O. Box 270020, K.C., MO 64127 or to the Midwest Transplant Network. Christopher was a lifelong K.C., MO resident. He was a detective for the Kansas City Police Dept. for 10 years. Christopher was preceded in death by his niece, Abby Hanway. Survivors include a son, Oliver Garcia; his mother, Sylvia Langhammer; 2 sisters, April Langhammer, Katie (Leonard) Hanway; maternal grandparents, Peter and Carmen Garcia; a niece, Alexis Hanway; step-sons, Kameron and Kaleb McWilliams and numerous aunts and uncles. The family would like to express their gratitude to the KCMO Police department, Liberty Hospital Trauma/ICU Teams and the Midwest Transplant Network.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 13, 2019