Christopher James Ferkenhoff Christopher James Ferkenhoff, 54, of Plainfield, N.J., husband of Abi Bankole and adoring father of Olivia and Viola, passed away on November 15 in Philadelphia. Born in Kansas City, Chris was a dear son to Suzanne Van Dyne (Van) and James Ferkenhoff, and a brother to look up to for Brett, (Jennifer), Eric, (Evelyne), and Amy Chen (Leo). Chris was friends to a countless number, a traveler and deep learner. He was an entrepreneur in spirit and in business. He will be forever missed. He lived in many parts of the world, from Germany to Buenos Aires, Chicago and New Jersey. And he worked in various fields during his career, but mostly he was a caring father, a giving brother and a son, husband and friend who felt only love toward those around him. We honor him with that same love. Visitation for our beloved Christopher James Ferkenhoff will be at St. Ann Catholic Church, 7231 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS 66208, on Dec. 6, 2019, at 5 p.m. A funeral Mass will follow at 6 p.m. at St. Ann.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2019