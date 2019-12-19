|
|
Christopher Joseph Leber Christopher Joseph Leber, 31, passed away December 13, 2019 after struggling for three years with opiod addiction. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday December 23, 1 pm, at Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church, 9300 Nall, Prairie Village, KS. Chris was born in Overland Park Kansas on November 9, 1988 to Glen and Cindy Leber. He graduated high school in 2007 from Blue Valley North, attended JCCC and KU. He completed software developer training at Centriq and attained his Microsoft Professional Certification in 2014. He worked as an independent Information Technology Services Specialist while continuing his college education towards an Audio/Visual Engineering degree until the time of his death. Chris was a friend to many people and cherished his friendships. He loved his family and he knew we loved him. We will miss his light hearted spirit and we know he is at peace. He is survived by his parents; sister Amy and her husband Paul Wilson, aunt Kris Wiskes and husband Andy, cousin Lou Wiskes and wife Heather, cousin William Wiskes, aunt Debi Carroll and husband Greg; cousin Gretchen Carroll, aunt Mary Hydorn and husband Bob, cousin Greg Hydorn and wife Anne, uncle Ray Leber and wife Sue; cousin Scott Leber and wife Lorena; cousin Wendy Leber, aunt Cindy Welzbacher; cousin Craig Welzbacher and wife Heather Sato and cousin Meaghan Lefkowitz and husband David.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 19, 2019