Christopher Matthew Brockman Christopher Matthew Brockman, 46, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019. He was an accomplished computer graphic artist and published children's book author. He is responsible for countless memories and smiles, especially in the hearts of his nieces and nephews. He will be forever missed. Chris is survived by his beloved wife of 16 years Peggy Renneberg Brockman, his loving mother and father Jeanie and Donald Brockman, his sister Robin Brockman Knotts (Tom), his brother Steve Brockman, and his many adoring nieces, nephews and extended family, all of whom admire him. A Visitation is scheduled for 10:00 am-12:00PM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Park Hill Baptist Church, 7609 NW Hwy 9 in Parkville, Missouri. The Funeral Service will follow at 12:00PM also at Park Hill Baptist Church. Interment was held at Acacia Park Cemetery in Mendota Heights, MN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chris' memory to St. Jude. Please go to St. Jude Gift Fund, http://giftfunds.stjude.org/ChrisBrockman - Klecatsky & Sons Funeral Homes 651-454-9488 www.klecatskys.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 3, 2019