Christopher Matthew Kenny Christopher Matthew Kenny, of Kansas City, Missouri, left this earth on November 5, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City. Memorial services will be held at McGilley State Line Chapel on November 9 from 3pm to 5pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Special Olympics, an organization close to Christopher's heart. Christopher was born on January 9, 1955 to Elizabeth and Robert Kenny in Jersey City, NJ. With many trips and wonderful memories, Christopher emphasized family, friends and spending quality time. He was a renowned special educator at Morris County School of Technology in Denville, NJ before becoming a Supervisor of Special Services at Madison High School in Madison, NJ. During his career he served as the vice president the Morris County Education Association and volunteered to organize events for the Special Olympics. Following retirement he continued to substitute teach in the Shawnee Mission School District, where he was recognized as the Kansas State Substitute Teacher of the Year in 2019. He will be survived by his wife, Suzanne; his eldest son Matthew, wife Paige Perrin, and their daughter Clare; his youngest son Christopher and wife Sophia; his daughter Elizabeth, her husband Nick Knutsen, and their two children Colin and Beatrice Elouise; his brother Robert Kenny, his son David, and his wife Patricia Brinton. His sister Clementine Scheideler preceded him in death. Christopher will be greatly missed but we know his spirit will be with all of us. Condolences may be left at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 9, 2019