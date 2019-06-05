Christopher "Mike" Michael Stayton Mike Stayton, 40, a Kansas City resident, passed away May 26, 2019 at the Kansas City Hospice House with his loving wife by his side. He was born November 15, 1978 in Memphis, TN and lived in seven different states throughout his life, contributing to his sense of adventure and love of life. Mike met Holly Webb in the fall of 1999 and they were married on October 9, 2004. Mike received his bachelors degree in philosophy with a minor in art history from the University of Pittsburgh with plans to pursue a PhD in philosophy of science. Mike earned his brown belt from the Kansas City Shotokan Karate Club and was an avid reader and cinephile. Mike leaves behind his devoted wife Holly; brother Josh Stayton and partner Stella Walker; nephew Barley Stayton; father James Stayton and wife Bonita; mother Sonia Stayton; grandmother Martha Burch; mother-in-law Sylvia Webb; brother-in-law Tony Webb and wife Darchele; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who miss him dearly. He was proceeded in death by his paternal grandparents, maternal grandfather and his father-in-law. A very special thank you to the wonderful souls at the Kansas City Hospice House for helping to make an unbearable time bearable. A memorial gathering will be at 1 pm, Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS. Contributions in memory of Mike may be made to Unleashed Pet Rescue (unleashedrescue.com), KC Hospice House (kchospice.com) or Panthera (panthera.org).

