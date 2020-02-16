Kansas City Star Obituaries
Christopher Paul "Chris" Kueter

Christopher "Chris" Paul Kueter Christopher "Chris" Paul Kueter, of Lenexa, KS, passed away suddenly on February 11, 2020. Rosary will be 3:30 PM, followed by visitation from 4-7:00 PM, Monday, February 17, at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 409 East 8th Street, Eudora, KS. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Full obituary will at www.porterfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020
