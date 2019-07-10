Home

Christopher Pierce Brimble


1964 - 2019
Christopher Pierce Brimble Obituary
Christopher Pierce Brimble Christopher Pierce Brimble, 55, passed away July 5, 2019. He lived in Overland Park, KS. Christopher was born May 22, 1964, to Carla and Phillip Brimble. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Jennifer; 3 daughters, Shelby Schmidt (Stephen), Katherine Brimble (Travis), and Kristin Brimble; mother, Carla Bock; brother, Matthew Brimble (Pilar); 2 aunts, Marta Meier and Darlene Cover. Christopher is preceded in death by his father, Phillip Brimble, and cousin, Teres Elaine Meier. Private family service will be held at Floral Hills Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to .
Published in Kansas City Star on July 10, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
