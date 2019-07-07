|
Christopher Ryan Owens Christopher Ryan Owens, age 32, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at NorthCare Hospice House.Christopher was born the son of Larry G. Owens and Cynthia A. Owens on August 12, 1986 in Kansas City, Missouri. Chris was a music enthusiast and would listen and play a wide variety of music. He was happiest among his friends and family, especially his children. Survivors include his fiancé Christine Wagers and daughter Maylene Owens of the home; his father, Larry Owens of Kansas City, Missouri; his mother, Cynthia Cornett and step-father Doug Cornett of Mountain Home, Arkansas; his daughters Autumn Owens and Bailey Owens of Kansas City, Missouri; his son Elliott Bivins of Kansas City, Kansas; one sister, Amy Owens of Kearney, Missouri; two brothers, David Owens of Kansas City, Missouri, and Corey Owens of Virginia Beach, Virginia; his maternal grandmother, Marge Olson of Trenton, Missouri and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Chris was preceded in death by his nephew Bryce Walker. A Celebration of Life will be held for Christopher on August 11, 2019 at Happy Rock Park West, 7600 NE Antioch Rd, Gladstone, Missouri from 1:00pm until 4:00pm.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019