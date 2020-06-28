Christy Miller Joyce
Christy Miller Joyce Christy Miller Joyce, 52, died peacefully at her home in Lawrence, Kansas, on May 27, 2020. She was raised in Kansas City, Kansas, the daughter of Harry Miller and Deanna Miller Drake, nee Williford, and she was a longtime resident of Johnson County, Kansas. She is survived by her father and her step mother, Pat Miller, of Lawrence, by her two siblings, David Miller and Lydia Miller, and by many, many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A joyful celebration of Christy's life is planned for a time in May 2021 close to her birthday. Full obituary and condolences at rumsey-yost.com

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
