Chung "Sue" Chang, M.D. Chung Sook ("Sue") Chun Chang, M.D., 89, of Mission Hills, Kansas, peacefully passed away on June 21, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. Born on January 15, 1930 in Hamnan Hamna, Korea, she received her M.D. at Yonsei Medical School in Seoul, Korea, where she was the first female medical student admitted at the prestigious school. While there, she met her soulmate, "best buddy", and love of her life, C.H. Joseph Chang, M.D. She came to the United States in 1955, and they were married in 1956 in Atlanta, Georgia while they were both residents at Emory University Medical School. She made the headlines of the Atlanta paper in 1957 when she became the first doctor there to give birth. She and her husband were happily married for 61 years, during which time they raised four children, traveled the world, shared wonderful adventures, remained avid Jayhawk basketball fans, and enjoyed ballroom dancing. As a board-certified pediatrician for 44 years, she practiced at Kansas University Medical Center and at Research Medical Center in Kansas City. After her retirement, she split her time between Mission Hills and Naples, Florida. She was a member of Old Mission United Methodist Church in Fairway, and Kansas Mission Church in Overland Park. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, whom she missed every single day that he was gone. She is survived by her four children, Dr. Paul Chang (Helen), Marian Chang, Deborah Chang, Linda Chang, and her grandchildren, Christopher (Catherine) and Alexandra Chang. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Kansas Mission Church 8841 Glenwood St., Overland Park. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com

