Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Cindy Sellaro
Cindy Sellaro
View Funeral Home Obituary
More Obituaries for Cindy Sellaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cindy Sellaro

Cindy Sellaro Obituary
Cindy Sellaro Cindy Sellaro, 71, of Kansas City, MO, passed away at her home on September 16, 2019. Friends & Family may call on Tuesday, September 24, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 12:45 p.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Raytown, MO. Cindy was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Sellaro; her only grandchild, Ashley Nicole Geddes; her brother, David Donohoe; parents, Julian "Smokey" and Pat Caldwell; great-grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles. She is survived by daughter, Stacy Gicante; sons, Patrick Grantello, Stephen Sellaro (Jonni), AJ Geddes (Deeta); sister-in-law, Gail Clark; nephew, David Donohoe and family; and niece, Deidra Donohoe. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 22, 2019
