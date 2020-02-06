|
Cindy Shepherd It is with great sadness that the family of Cindy Shepherd announces her unexpected passing on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the age of 63. We are grateful that her husband, Larny, her close friend, Marilyn, and her granddaughters were by her side. Cindy will be lovingly remembered by them, as well as by her children, grandsons, siblings, extended family and friends. Cynthia Jean Tennyson was born in KCMO and was a graduate of East High School, Class of 1974. She married, and raised two beloved children. Cindy held many different positions over the years, and the one thing they all had in common is that she was always the hardest worker there. But her very favorite role was that of Gammie to her five grandchildren. Cindy is survived by her husband of 44 years, her children, Tiffany and Sam (Allison) and her grandchildren, Evan, Brady, Preston, Dafney and Lydia. A celebration of Cindy's life will be held on Friday, February 7th at Royer Funeral Home, 100 Royer Ln, Grain Valley, MO 64029. Visitation will be at 6, with a memorial service at 7.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 6, 2020