C.J. "Jack" Weltsch C.J. "Jack" Weltsch, 94, passed away in Overland Park, KS, on Monday, June 8, from complications resulting from a stroke. Jack was born in Flush, KS, to G.P. and Virginia Weltsch. His family moved to Manhattan, KS, when he was in high school. Upon graduation from Lucky High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in WWII. After the war, he came back to Manhattan and enrolled at Kansas State University and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He met the love of his life, Marion, on a blind date, and they were married in 1949. Shortly after they married, he began his public accounting career at a small firm in Topeka, KS. He was then called back into the Navy during the Korean conflict, where he earned the rank of Lieutenant. After he was discharged, Jack and Marion briefly settled back in Topeka, KS, before moving to the Kansas City area. In 1955, Jack joined the Kansas City office of Arthur Andersen & Co. He became a CPA in 1956 and a manager in the small business division in 1959. In 1960, he joined a newly formed business, King Radio Corporation, where he worked for 25 years as Chief Financial Officer. Jack saw King Radio through its initial public offering and ultimately the acquisition by Allied Corporation. He retired in 1985 at age 59. Jack served on the board of directors for First National Bank of Olathe, KS, for 40 years, the Kansas State Alumni Association Board of Directors, and Leawood South Country Club board of directors. He also served as Leawood City Treasurer. He reveled in retirement, spending his days playing golf (he had 6 hole-in-one's at various golf courses--the last one at age 80), traveling and spending time with his family. Jack was encouraged to learn to fly while at King Radio and earned both his private and instrument pilot's licenses. He got the "airplane bug" and bought a Beech Bonanza. As an avid K-State fan, Jack had his plane painted K-State purple and flew the family all over the country for various family vacations. Later in life, Jack and Marion enjoyed spending time with their daughters and grandkids, taking road trips and taking the entire family to K-State Bowl games. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Marion and his brothers Jerry and Dwaine. He leaves behind daughters Suzie (Stephen), Judy (Larry), grandchildren Scott, Sean (Sarah), Bryan (Rachel) and Diana, great granddaughters Ava and Zoey, and brother Julian. Due to COVID-19, a private celebration of Jack's life was held on Saturday, June 13. A memorial for C.J. "Jack" Weltsch has been established at the Kansas State University Foundation. Contributions may be sent to: KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan, KS 66502, please indicate fund M47307. Online gifts may be made at: www.ksufoundation.org/give/memorials.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 14, 2020.