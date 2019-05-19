Claire Margaret Budai With deep sadness, the family of Claire Margaret Budai announce her passing on May 5, 2019, in Fresno, CA at the age of 90. Born Claire Margaret Lang in Cincinnati, OH, she was the second of 4 children of Nora and Irvin Lang. She married Andrew Paul Budai in 1948. They began their life together in Cincinnati, OH, and also lived in Lee, MA, Germantown, IL, Fresno, CA, Overland Park, KS, and then again Fresno, where she worked at the Vendo Company until she retired. Claire was the mother of 7 children and is survived by 6 of them: Joyce, Andrew, Michael, Christine, Jerome, and Janice, and by 7 grandchildren. Claire is also survived by her sisters: Virginia Hunter and Evelyn Broerman. Claire was predeceased by her husband, Andrew Budai and her 3rd child, Ann Therese Budai. The visitation, rosary and funeral mass will be held May 24, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 5570 N. Maroa Ave, Fresno, CA.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary