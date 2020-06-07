Claire W. Wilson Claire Wilson, 85, died on May 28, 2020, at her home in Leawood, KS. Claire was born in Dothan, AL, to Felix C. and Lillian (McClendon) Wiggins on July 25, 1934. In the neighborhood lakes of their hometown, Lake Wales, FL, Claire became a natural and lifelong swimmer. While completing a B.S. in Education at Valdosta State College, she swam in aquatic ballets. She loved riding the waves on Florida beaches with the Wiggins' extended family. In the late 1950s, Claire taught elementary school in Valdosta, GA, where she met and married Russell Wilson. The two taught for several years in the Asheville, NC, area, and later, they took positions at Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, WV where Claire served as a faculty member and librarian for six years. When the Wilsons moved to the Kansas City area in 1975, Claire became a real estate agent. With an outgoing personality and a talent for managing details, she enjoyed a successful 30-year career in real estate. An innocently devilish sprite with a quick wit and high spirits, she made life interesting, fun, and often challenging for a wide circle of clients, coworkers, and friends. Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church was her spiritual home. Under its auspices, she completed a three-year extension program from the University of the South entitled "Education for Ministry." From childhood, Claire had a clear, pitch-perfect soprano voice. Because she could read music, she always sang alto in church choirs. In 2018, after more than forty years of service, she retired from Saint Michael's choir where her good-natured antics are legendary. Claire's parents, Felix and Lillian Wiggins, and her younger sister, Carol, preceded her in death. She is survived by Russell Wilson, her husband of 60 years; by her brother, Felix C. "Butch" Wiggins (Susan) of Valdosta, GA; niece Lyn (Wiggins) Gabrielson (Jimmy); nephew Ryan Wiggins (Julie) of Singapore; brother-in-law, William L. "Chris" Clark and niece Deborah (Clark) Fthenakis of Nipomo, CA; nephew Kevin Clark (Polly) of Chapel Hill, NC; Lisa (Clark) Symons (Keith) of Pleasanton, CA; and niece Donna (Wilson) Cameron of Sonoma, CA. When we are all able to sing together again, we will celebrate the joy that Claire brought into the world and the light she has left behind.