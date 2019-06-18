Clar Evans Clar Evans passed away peacefully on May 17th, 2019, surrounded by her family, at her home in Kansas City, Mo after a year-long battle with multiple myeloma (bone) cancer. She was born July 12th, 1933 in Kansas City, KS to Ernest and Hazel Ruff. She was a graduate of Wyandotte High School and the University of Kansas with a degree in Fine Arts. She married Dr. Lawrence Evans of Manhattan, KS on December 1956, in Kansas City. She worked for Hallmark Cards as the Art Director of the Ambassador Line and Director of the Creative Advisory Group. She designed many wonderful cards for Hallmark, including a Christmas card specifically designed for first lady, Mamie Eisenhower. Her career at Hallmark spanned over forty years until her retirement. Clar is survived by her husband, Dr. Lawrence Evans; her sister, Marilyn Locke; sister-in-law, Martha Upton; and many great nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church in Kansas City, KS, 1300 N 18th St, Kansas City, KS 66102, on June 22nd at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be sent St Paul's Episcopal Church for their food pantry rebuilding fund.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary