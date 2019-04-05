Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 722-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Newkirk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Belle Newkirk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clara Belle Newkirk Obituary
Clara Belle Newkirk Clara Belle Newkirk, 92, Died, April 02, 2019 at North Kansas City Hospital in. Services are 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton, MO. Memorial donations may be made to the Green Hills Animal Shelter. Surviving relatives include her daughter Marice Norris of Blue Summit, MO, brothers Randall McCloud of Trenton, Clarence McCloud of Beeville, TX, Mike McCloud of Trinity, TX, and Robert McCloud of Independence, MO, grandchildren William E. "Bill" Norris of Overland Park, KS, and Rebecca "Becky" Kaster and husband Buz of Kansas City, KS, 6 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now