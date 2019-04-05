|
Clara Belle Newkirk Clara Belle Newkirk, 92, Died, April 02, 2019 at North Kansas City Hospital in. Services are 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton, MO. Memorial donations may be made to the Green Hills Animal Shelter. Surviving relatives include her daughter Marice Norris of Blue Summit, MO, brothers Randall McCloud of Trenton, Clarence McCloud of Beeville, TX, Mike McCloud of Trinity, TX, and Robert McCloud of Independence, MO, grandchildren William E. "Bill" Norris of Overland Park, KS, and Rebecca "Becky" Kaster and husband Buz of Kansas City, KS, 6 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2019