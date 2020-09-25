Clara Dolores Walker

April 25, 1930 - September 22, 2020

Lee's Summit, Missouri - Clara Dolores Walker,90 passed away September 22,2020. Born April 25, 1930 to Kenneth and Jewell Wetzel, Braymer, Mo. She had recently retired after a long career as a hair stylist. She was a member of Eastern Star and Beauceant. She had been a long time volunteer tour guide for the City of Independence at the Bingham-Waggoner Estate.

Her parents, husband, Curtis Walker, brother Gerald Wetzel, and Sister Carole Silva all predeceased her. Survivors include, brother Dean Wetzel and sister Jo Ann Adair. Three children, Linda(Bill)Mason, Craig (Penny) Walker, and Kara (Adam) Cox. Three grandchildren, Grant (Lana) Mason, Stacey Walker, and Whitney Walker. Two great-grandchildren, Van Mason and Dakota Walker.

Graveside services at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Mo will be held at a later date.

Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee's Summit MO 64063 816-524-3700





