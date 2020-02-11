|
Clara L. Gates Sullivan Clara L. Gates Sullivan, 94, Kansas City, KS, died Feb. 8, 2020. Clara was born March 7, 1925, in Kansas City, KS, daughter of Peter and Rose Pokaluk. Visitation 9:30 a.m., Service 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, KS. Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Mary-St. Anthony Church in Kansas City, KS or Harvesters in Kansas City, MO. See www.porterfuneralhome.com for more information and to express condolences.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 11, 2020