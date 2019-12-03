Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Petty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Louise Petty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Louise Petty Obituary
Clara Louise Petty On Thursday, November 27th Clara peacefully passed into eternal glory to join the love of her life, Fred L. Petty Jr. Clara was born March 14th, 1923, in Valley Head, AL to Marvin and Jessie Mae Hartline. Soon after they moved to Drumright, OK where she met Fred and graduated high school. For several years, Clara volunteered her time assisting the elderly in nursing homes and taught children's Sunday school at Prairie Baptist Church. Clara loved camping in the mountains of Yellowstone Park where she felt closest to God. An avid golfer, her two proudest moments on the course were winning the Hiawatha Country Club 18-hole Championship and scoring a hole-in-one. Clara was also a long-standing member of her local PEO Chapter. Her happiest moments, however, were spending time with her family. Clara was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Fred L. Petty Jr., daughter Susan K. Petty, two sisters, and one brother. She leaves behind one sister, Kathleen Gibson, daughter, Linda Petty, four grandsons, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Friday, December 6th, Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave. Visitation will be held at 9:00 AM with memorial service at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -