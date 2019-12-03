|
Clara Louise Petty On Thursday, November 27th Clara peacefully passed into eternal glory to join the love of her life, Fred L. Petty Jr. Clara was born March 14th, 1923, in Valley Head, AL to Marvin and Jessie Mae Hartline. Soon after they moved to Drumright, OK where she met Fred and graduated high school. For several years, Clara volunteered her time assisting the elderly in nursing homes and taught children's Sunday school at Prairie Baptist Church. Clara loved camping in the mountains of Yellowstone Park where she felt closest to God. An avid golfer, her two proudest moments on the course were winning the Hiawatha Country Club 18-hole Championship and scoring a hole-in-one. Clara was also a long-standing member of her local PEO Chapter. Her happiest moments, however, were spending time with her family. Clara was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Fred L. Petty Jr., daughter Susan K. Petty, two sisters, and one brother. She leaves behind one sister, Kathleen Gibson, daughter, Linda Petty, four grandsons, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Friday, December 6th, Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave. Visitation will be held at 9:00 AM with memorial service at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 3, 2019