Clara Olga Yahnig Halfhill VanBiber Clara went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on August 6th, 2020 at 94 1/2 years young. She was born February 6th 1926 at Wilburton, Oklahoma to Henry and Florence Yahnig. A private graveside funeral service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date. The service will be recorded and webcast to Clara's page at www.speakschapel.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lunch Partners operated by the Remnant Church at 700 West Lexington Street in Independence MO 64050. Clara was deeply devoted to her Lord and Master Jesus Christ and exhibited her faith and unconditional love for everyone she met by her daily actions.