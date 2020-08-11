1/1
Clara Olga Yahnig Halfhill VanBiber
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Olga Yahnig Halfhill VanBiber Clara went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on August 6th, 2020 at 94 1/2 years young. She was born February 6th 1926 at Wilburton, Oklahoma to Henry and Florence Yahnig. A private graveside funeral service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date. The service will be recorded and webcast to Clara's page at www.speakschapel.com In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lunch Partners operated by the Remnant Church at 700 West Lexington Street in Independence MO 64050. Clara was deeply devoted to her Lord and Master Jesus Christ and exhibited her faith and unconditional love for everyone she met by her daily actions.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved