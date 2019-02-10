Clarabel "Claire" Dennis Julian Clarabel (Claire) Dennis Julian, was born Jan. 14, 1930 in Greene County, MO and died on Jan. 16, 2019 at Jefferson-Abington Hospital in Abington, PA. Mrs. Julian, a classically-trained violinist and Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Drury College, Springfield, MO (1952), had a distinguished career as a high school math and physics teacher, then became the first female athletic director (boys and girls sports) of a major high school athletic district in the U.S. Mrs. Julian was married from 1952 until his death in 2011 to James I. Julian, a high school sports coach and math teacher. They taught concurrently at various high schools in MO and IL, then finished their teaching careers at Southeast Senior High School in Kansas City, MO, after which Mrs. Julian served as the Kansas City, MO district athletic director until her retirement. Mrs. Julian was the daughter of Warren and Mary Dennis of Greene County, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her sister, Anajean Dennis Pettit, and brother, George Webb Dennis. She is survived by her only child, James P. ("Pat") Julian (Nancy), and by her nieces and nephew and their children and grandchildren. After her husband's death, Mrs. Julian moved to Philadelphia to be close to her son. She died unexpectedly from a brief intestinal illness. Per Mrs. Julian's request, her body was cremated and there will be no memorial service. The family requests that no flowers be sent.

