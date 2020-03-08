|
Clarabeth Whyte Moore Clarabeth Whyte Moore ("CB", born Clara Elizabeth Whyte) passed away 2/29/2020 at her residence in Tallgrass Creek's Memory Care unit (Overland Park, KS). Preceded by her Husband, Hugh Travis Moore, DDS ('25 - '97), she leaves children Mary Elizabeth Rapuano (Jerusalem, Israel), Patricia Moore (Laguna Woods, CA), Susan Michelle Sanders (Ft. Worth, TX), Thomas Travis Moore (O.P.,KS) and sister Jeanne Shopen (also at Tallgrass Creek). CB graduated from M.U. with a degree in education and taught kindergarten. She and Hugh were very involved Village Church members, CB as a Deacon, Women's Circle program leader, Christ Care Group member, Sunday School Teacher and once Village Church Woman of the year. CB contributed to, and participated with, various charities through Village Church, Young Matrons and the Delta Gamma sorority. She also served the Kansas Association for the Mentally Ill. She conceived and led "the Trekkies" for her sorority's Kansas City alumni chapter, arranging tours monthly to places of interest around Kansas City. CB understood "love" as a verb and took action to benefit those around her. She will be missed and remembered by many as a sweet, unassuming, patient and kind woman - and by those who knew her well as tougher than expected, possessed of an incisive whit and overflowing with love. A service announcement is pending.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020