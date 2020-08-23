Clare Marie Thorne Clare Marie Thorne, 89, of Roeland Park, KS, passed away peacefully August 18. She was born Dec 15, 1930, in San Francisco. She married the love of her life Gene Thorne May 5, 1951. Together they raised 7 children. As described by her husband, Clare was a common ordinary family woman who was extraordinary. She was an early education teacher in the Catholic School System before becoming a Director of Religious Education. Clare was preceded in death by her son Eugene Thorne, Jr. She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Eugene F. Thorne, Sr., 6 children; Bridget Thorne, Terri Kilgore (Charley), Brian Thorne (Deanna), Anne Thorne, Michael Thorne, Karen Thorne, brother Kevin Growney, 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Rosary at 5:00 PM followed by visitation until 7:00 PM Aug 24 at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St, Lenexa, KS. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM Aug 25 at St Agnes Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Johnson County. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com