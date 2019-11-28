|
Clarence Alvie Gass Clarence "Clancy" Alvie Gass, 78, of Edgerton, KS passed away Nov. 26, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones as he went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 25, 2019, following a hard-fought battle with cancer. Cremation. The family would be honored if Clarence's loved ones joined them for a celebration of his life on Saturday, November 30 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Grace Baptist Church, 640 E. Madison, Gardner, KS. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church in Clarence's memory. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Clarence was born on March 27, 1941 in Tuscumbia, MO to Claude and Effie Gass. He met and quickly fell head-over-heels for Betty June (Malmberg) Gass, often walking 15-miles between Tuscumbia and Iberia to see her. They married on July 28, 1959. Together they raised their family in Prairie Village, KS before moving to their beloved farm in Edgerton. Clarence was a skilled camera repairman, adamantly preaching the quality of film over digital. Clarence and Betty ran Gass Camera Repair in Mission for more than 40 years, not only fixing customers' cameras, but sacrificially and generously spreading love and his faith with everyone he encountered. Clarence was truly rich in what matters most giving and receiving love. He enjoyed singing and playing the guitar, running a total of 69 marathons in his lifetime, mowing, taking photos, and telling stories and jokes. His orneriness, quirky sense of humor, and huge heart have forever touched the lives of countless people. Clarence is preceded in death by his parents: Claude and Effie, his siblings: Artel, Willie, Viola, Francis "Frank", and his daughter, Christina Hillyer. He is survived by his sisters: Juanita and Sue, his wife, Betty, his son, Jim (Julie), his grandchildren: Graceanna (Nate) Ramirez, Caleb (Nilser) Hillyer, Joy (Jesse) Forney, Jason Gass, Jenna Gass, and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 28, 2019