Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruce Funeral Home
106 South Center
Gardner, KS 66630
913-856-7111
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Gass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Alvie Gass

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Alvie Gass Obituary
Clarence Alvie Gass Clarence "Clancy" Alvie Gass, 78, of Edgerton, KS passed away Nov. 26, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones as he went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 25, 2019, following a hard-fought battle with cancer. Cremation. The family would be honored if Clarence's loved ones joined them for a celebration of his life on Saturday, November 30 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Grace Baptist Church, 640 E. Madison, Gardner, KS. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church in Clarence's memory. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Clarence was born on March 27, 1941 in Tuscumbia, MO to Claude and Effie Gass. He met and quickly fell head-over-heels for Betty June (Malmberg) Gass, often walking 15-miles between Tuscumbia and Iberia to see her. They married on July 28, 1959. Together they raised their family in Prairie Village, KS before moving to their beloved farm in Edgerton. Clarence was a skilled camera repairman, adamantly preaching the quality of film over digital. Clarence and Betty ran Gass Camera Repair in Mission for more than 40 years, not only fixing customers' cameras, but sacrificially and generously spreading love and his faith with everyone he encountered. Clarence was truly rich in what matters most giving and receiving love. He enjoyed singing and playing the guitar, running a total of 69 marathons in his lifetime, mowing, taking photos, and telling stories and jokes. His orneriness, quirky sense of humor, and huge heart have forever touched the lives of countless people. Clarence is preceded in death by his parents: Claude and Effie, his siblings: Artel, Willie, Viola, Francis "Frank", and his daughter, Christina Hillyer. He is survived by his sisters: Juanita and Sue, his wife, Betty, his son, Jim (Julie), his grandchildren: Graceanna (Nate) Ramirez, Caleb (Nilser) Hillyer, Joy (Jesse) Forney, Jason Gass, Jenna Gass, and three great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -